OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Thunder player spread a little bit of Christmas cheer to students in an after-school program.

On Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hosted a sneaker customizing workshop for youth from Poetry and Chill OKC Kids after-school program.

Organizers say each student received a new pair of Converse sneakers in their size and sketched, designed and painted their new sneakers to create a one-of-a-kind custom pair of shoes.

The students in the workshop will also attend Monday’s Thunder game against Portland.

The event is part of the Thunder’s 15th season of Holiday Assist.