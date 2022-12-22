OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A girl’s basketball team is getting a fresh start following a gift from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On Wednesday, the Thunder hosted the Jefferson Middle School girl’s basketball team at Paycom Center.

Organizers say many players on the team have been playing this season in Crocs, sandals, and other footwear that’s not ideal for basketball.

Each member of the team was surprised with a new pair of basketball sneakers.

After receiving their new shoes, the team enjoyed dinner and watched the Thunder take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

This was part of the Thunder’s 15th season of Holiday Assist.