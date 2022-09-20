OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder is preparing to dedicate a new community basketball court in Scissortail Park.

The court in lower Scissortail Park marks the Thunder’s 30th community court in Oklahoma.

“We are thrilled to partner with Devon Energy to dedicate another community court at such a meaningful location as Scissortail Park,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Engagement. “From the original MAPS projects to a globally recognized NBA franchise, and now a world-class park with engaging experiences, Oklahoma City continues to impress longtime residents and draw visitors from around the world. As we’ve witnessed the development of this amazing community space right next to the House of Thunder at Paycom Center, it was a natural fit for us to make this the home of our 30th community court.”

The double court features a unique Thunder design.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

It will feature appearances by Rumble the Bison, the Thunder Girls, the O’City Crew dance team, and Thunder Drummers.

“We’ve closely watched the development of Scissortail Park from Devon’s headquarters and look forward to seeing it come to life,” said Christina Rehkop, Devon’s director of Community Relations. “We know this Thunder court will help build community in Oklahoma City, ensuring it’s a vibrant place to live, work and play.”

Following the dedication, Thunder Youth Basketball coaches will host various stations for basketball skills on the new court with the kids in attendance. Kids can also select a book of their choice from the Rolling Thunder Book Bus.