WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFOR) – The entire Oklahoma City Thunder team traveled to Washington, D.C. to discuss issues such as criminal justice, health, and education. While there, the organization showed a partial screening of its new documentary, Seeds of Greenwood, based on high school teens in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District, 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre.

After speaking with White House staff, the team screened part of the documentary, featuring African American students involved with the Thunder’s afterschool program in Tulsa, Thunder Fellows.

The film follows several Tulsa students throughout their inspirational journey with Thunder Fellows, chronicling their lives one century after what’s believed to be the single worst incident of racial violence in American history.

