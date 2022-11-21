OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Whataburger are teaming up to fight hunger for the ninth consecutive season.

Beginning Monday, November 21 through Monday, December 12, cash donations will be accepted in-person at any Whataburger location in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Lawton and Altus. All donations will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Donations of at least $1 will receive a coupon for a free burger with purchase of medium fry and 32 oz. drink.

“We’re excited to once again partner with Whataburger to help alleviate food insecurity in Oklahoma,” said Christine Berney, Oklahoma City Thunder vice president of Community Engagement. “Supporting our community is at the core of the Thunder’s mission. We’re grateful to partners like Whataburger who help us extend our reach to many more families in need especially during the holidays.”

On Wednesday, November 30, Whataburger and the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will accept donations on the concourse at Paycom Center during the Thunder vs. the Spurs game. Officials say those who donate $5 or more will be eligible to win Whataburger for a year as well as a Thunder autographed item.

On Saturday, December 3, the Thunder and Whataburger will hold a Holiday Assist event at the Whataburger location at 5315 N. May Ave. in Oklahoma City from 2-4 p.m.

According to the OKC Thunder, the first 50 customers to give a donation to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma will receive two tickets to an upcoming game. There will also be a variety of Thunder-themed activities to partake in with special appearances by Thunder entertainers.

“Our local food banks provide valuable services and do a lot to support the eastern Oklahoma community—especially during the holiday season,” said Randy Gross, Whataburger Market Leader. “Whataburger is proud to partner again with the Thunder as part of our Feeding Student Success program, ensuring children receive the nourishment they need all year-round.”

For more information, visit this link.