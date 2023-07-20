OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is hosting a come-and-go hiring fair July 27 for an animal welfare officer.

The event will be held downtown from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. July 27 at 420 West Main St.

To save time at the event, people can apply online by July 25.

Applicants should bring a state-issued ID and be prepared to take a written test, interview, start the background check process and undergo mandatory drug testing and a physical examination. Must have knowledge of various domestic, wild and livestock animals and their care, but no previous experience working with animals is required.

Validated parking is available at the Sheridan-Walker Public Parking Garage, 501 W. Sheridan Ave. Take a ticket to enter the parking garage. City staff will provide a validation ticket at the event.

The Animal Welfare Officer I position is a full-time job, starting at $17.90 an hour.

“Employees perform various tasks related to the care and upkeep of shelter animals, such as feeding, exercising and cleaning. They also educate, counsel and exchange information with the public. Must be willing to euthanize and dispose of animals,” said City of OKC. “In addition to competitive pay and yearly performance-based raises, full-time employees earn a total rewards package that includes 96 hours of vacation leave per year, 130 hours of sick leave per year, 11 regular holidays per year, employer-paid parking/EMBARK bus pass for eligible employees working at the downtown campus, a 25-year pension plan, a free medical center for employees and covered dependents, tuition reimbursement, extensive professional development courses and life, health, dental and vision insurance options.”

For more information, visit okc.gov/careers or call 405-297-2530.