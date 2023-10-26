OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Police Department says the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma recently recovered 25 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Authorities confirm 25 lbs of cocaine was recovered and an arrest was made by officers assigned to the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma (CITCO) on October 15.

Image courtesy Oklahoma City Police Department

Police say an officer made contact with 40-year-old Romulo Romero of Arizona near I-40 & South Council.

A K-9 team alerted officers to possible narcotics in Romero’s vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers found 25 pounds of cocaine hidden inside.

CITCO is a joint effort between OKCPD and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.