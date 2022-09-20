OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A traffic stop in southeast Oklahoma City led to a drug discovery and multiple gift cards with stolen bank account information on them.

It’s a crime that even baffled Oklahoma City police officers when asked how criminals get a hold of something like this.

“I don’t know the answer to that one,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “That’s pretty advanced stuff.”

It all started as a routine traffic stop on Monday near I-40 and Scott Street.

A member of a drug interdiction team pulled over a car with Marcos Benitez and Deivys Perez inside and requested a K-9 unit with suspicion of criminal activity.

Marcos Benitez

Deivys Perez Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

“Ultimately, a search of the vehicle led to some credit cards and gift cards being located,” Knight said. “There was also some drugs found, some methamphetamines found in the vehicle.”

The multiple gift cards, at least four or five, were found inside a potato chip bag. At first glance, they looked like any old Walmart gift cards.

However, Knight said they were anything but ordinary.

“They would steal gift cards and on that stripe, on the back, they would have somebody else’s card information and encode that into that stripe,” Knight said. “So, it looks like they’re just carrying a gift card, but they’re actually carrying a card with someone else’s information.”

The cards were run through a system and found to have real account holders’ names and credit or debit card information on them.

The information encoded on the back of the cards did not match the two people in the car.

The cards had been re-encoded to contain the stolen financial information instead of the usual gift card information.

“It’s a very savvy way of trying to get this money moved on to a different card,” Knight said. “Oftentimes, people will do this for the purposes of paying for things that are illegal. So, this is something we see from time to time.”

The two men were arrested on multiple charges.