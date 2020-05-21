OKC, Tulsa ranked on Orkin’s 2020 Top 50 Mosquito Cities list

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As summer quickly approaches, bugs, mosquitoes in particular, are also returning.

Two cities in Oklahoma were ranked among Orkin’s 2020 “Top Mosquito Cities” in late April.

Orkin’s Top 50 Mosquito Cities list ranks metro areas by the number of mosquito customers served from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The list includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Tulsa came in at No. 28, while Oklahoma City ranked No. 39.

For the seventh year in a row, Atlanta landed the number one spot on the list.

Here’s what you can do to protect yourself:

Use candles or lanterns to repel bugs

Properly screen in porches and homes to keep bugs at bay

Use mosquito traps to lure bugs

Avoid standing water as mosquitoes love this environment.