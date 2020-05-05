OKC VA encouraging veterans to access VA mental health support from home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC VA is encouraging veterans to care for their mental health while staying home from exposure to the coronavirus.

OKCVAHCS is asking veterans to use the VA’s online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions in an effort to reduce the risk of infection at the facility.

“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local Veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” said Toya Banks, ACOS, Behavioral Health at OKCVAHCS. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”

VA is offering veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:

Telephone or video appointments

Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments — and may receive care at home — using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting this website.

Prescription refills and safety

Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded here. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.



Mental health information and resources

VA provides information on ways for Veterans and their families to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at this link.

Text message reminders

Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps Veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll in the app here.

Mental Health Month

This May, VA is observing Mental Health Month by emphasizing that “Now Is the Time.” Even during the coronavirus outbreak, Veterans can still prioritize their mental health. Veterans and their families can visit this website to learn more about mental health resources and hear stories of recovery from other Veterans.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to increase stress and anxiety, and the OKCVAHCS wants Veterans to know that there are always VA staff available to talk to,” said Banks.

Social Work Service

Veterans can call 405-456-3024 and get support.

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program

COVID-19 may have us feeling a lack of control over our lives. Many are struggling to manage that lack of control and may take it out on someone they love. If you or someone you know is experiencing or using domestic violence which includes yelling, talking down to or insulting, threatening, and further emotional, physical or sexual violence the VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is here to help. Please contact Stephanie McCabe, IPVAP Coordinator at 405-456-5729 (office) or 405-568-9869 (VA Cell) or The 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for safety planning, community resources and further information.

Veteran’s Crisis Line

If you or a Veteran or Armed Service Member you know are in a crisis, there are specially trained responders ready to help you, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. To speak to qualified, caring VA responder, you can:

Dial 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 to talk to someone.

Send a text message to 838255 to connect with a VA responder.

Start a confidential online chat session at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat

Behavioral Health/Mental Health Information Hotline

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System has set up a local hotline, available 24/7, to help answer any questions you might have about the options available for receiving Behavioral Health at this time, without needing to come to the VA in person.

Dial 405-456-4488 to talk to an OKC VAHCS employee about options for receiving Behavioral Health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Hotline

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System has also set up a local hotline, available 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., to help answer general questions you may have about Covid-19.

Dial 405-456-7119 to talk to an OKC VAHCS employee about Covid-19 related questions.

RN Triage Call Center

As a part of our ongoing initiative to combat the COVID 19 Epidemic, the OKC VA has transitioned its RN Triage Call Center to a 24/7 Operation

Veterans within or outside the State of Oklahoma can now dial 405-456-1000 and select option 3 to reach an OKC VA Nurse 24/7.

For more information on ways for Veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit this website.