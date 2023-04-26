OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a tornado damaged several communities in Oklahoma, OKC VA Pharmacy Services is working to help veterans impacted by the storms.

OKC VA Pharmacy Services can replace or provide medications for veterans affected by the tornadoes.

For help, call the pharmacy call center at (405) 456-3700 or visit the main facility pharmacy, located at 921 N.E. 13th St. in Oklahoma City.

Shawnee-area veterans who may need assistance can contact the OKC VA Disaster Relief Hotline at (405) 456-7119.