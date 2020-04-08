Live Now
OKC VA using outside pharmacy pick-up due to COVID-19 pandemic

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City VA Health Care Sysytem is using an outside pharmacy pick-up for veterans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, all non-urgent medication refills are mailed to veterans.

For urgent refills, the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center is now operating an outside pick-up station on the west wall of the parking garage near the Radiation Oncology entrance.

The OKC VA is no longer dispensing refills inside the medical center. 

At the pick-up station the pharmacist will discuss the veteran’s needs and will either start processing the refill for pick-up or will let the veteran know that pharmacy service will send the prescription by overnight mail.

“In our efforts to provide a safe environment for our veterans and employees during this COVID-19 era of social distancing, we have created a pharmacy window outside of our facility,” said Chris Gentry, Chief, Pharmacy Service. “We ask veterans to only use the outside station for urgent medication refills and to refill their non-urgent medications using mail delivery.  We greatly appreciate our veteran’s understanding during this time and will look forward to being able to serve veterans in our more traditional setting as soon as this threat passes.”

Outside pharmacy station pick-up hours:

Monday to Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Mail delivery options

For non-emergent medications, order refills at least 14 days in advance using either option below: 

Officials with the OKC VA say it is never too early to order your medications. You are encouraged to order your next refill as soon as possible.

If you have less than five days of medication remaining or have other pharmacy questions, contact the Call Center at 1-800-694-8387, press 2 for pharmacy and then press 8 for pharmacy staff.  

To track the delivery status of your medications, we encourage you to sign up for informed delivery through the U.S. Postal Service.

