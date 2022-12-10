OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The working week’s over and it’s time for some downtime. When you are looking for plans to do with your family and friends this weekend…look no further!

The weekend is the best time for some family fun.

KFOR’s webdesk has your weekend ideas from December 9th – 11th on tap:

The Wizard of Oz at Sooner Theatre, through Sunday

OKC Ballet’s The Nutcracker Civic Center Music Hall, through Sunday

RACE’s Hip Hop Nutcracker at OCCC Visual and Performing Arts Center on Friday & Saturday

Drop-In Art & Classic Holiday Movies at Oklahoma City Museum of Art on Saturday

FREE Deck the Hall of Fame at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame on Saturday

FREE Second Saturday XL Ice Block Party at Oklahoma Contemporary

FREE Lights on Broadway Holiday Event in Automobile Alley on Saturday

FREE Geminid Meteor Shower Viewing Party at Martin Park Nature Center

Don’t let your weekends get taken over by catching up from the week.

Have a blast as you and your loved ones make fun choices for your holiday weekend.