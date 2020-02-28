OKC woman dies after she and two other OKC motorcyclists crash on I-40 in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman died Friday after she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed on Interstate 40 in Custer County.

Vonnie Long, 65, died at the scene of the crash after she crashed her 2020 Harley-Davidson on the Exit 71 off-ramp on I-40 West, approximately two miles east of Clinton, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Long and two other motorcyclists from Oklahoma City – a 65-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man – attempted to take the off-ramp and failed to negotiate the curve, according to the news release.

Long lost control of the motorcycle, which then rolled and threw her. The 67-year-old man lost control and was thrown from his motorcycle. The other 65-year-old woman went off the left side of the road and struck a sign. Her motorcycle rolled and she was thrown from it, the news release states.

The 67-year-old man was taken to Alliance Health Center in Clinton where he is being teasted for head and internal injuries. The 65-year-old woman was taken to Alliance, but later transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She is being treated for head and internal injuries, according to the news release.

All three riders were wearing helmets, the news release states.