OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An elderly woman gets her lights turned back on after KFOR asked OG&E about her power being shut off just days before winter freeze.

Frances Archer is an 81-year-old woman, living alone. Her husband died in 2020, and she relies on her monthly social security checks to pay the bills.

Archer said she’s been paying OG&E around $200 per month on a payment plan, but her balance still showed over $300.

“I’ve been paying their routine every month,” said Archer.

Despite her payments, her power was shut off Monday morning.

“I didn’t think they could do that when it’s freezing cold but I guess I’m wrong,” said Archer.

Later this week, Central Oklahoma is expected to experience life-threatening cold temperatures. Archer said she needs electricity to run her central heating.

KFOR reached out to OG&E and asked if there was a way to delay the shut off because of the weather.

While were with Archer, she received a call from an OG&E representative.

“That sounds like a winner,” said Archer, talking to the rep on the phone.

She was told that her payment plan had been restructured.

Instead of paying the entire bill, she would be able to pay around $250 by the end of December and $57 per month for 6 months.

In a statement to KFOR from OG&E, their spokesman thanked the station for the heads up.

“Thank you for making us aware of Ms. Archer’s concern about her electric service. We cannot go into detail about any customer’s specific situation. However, our customer service team has contacted Ms. Archer regarding her account,” said Aaron Cooper, spokesman for OG&E.

Minutes after the phone call, Archer’s power was restored.

The return of her heater and news of a new payment plan came as a lovely Christmas gift.

“How do you feel?”, asked a News 4 reporter.

“Fine…I can do that.”, said Frances Archer.