OKC woman leaves home for first time in 3 years to make sure her ballot is cast

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman hadn’t left her house in three years, until Tuesday, when she just had to make sure her voice was heard in the primary election.

The woman faced a dilemma far too common for far too many.

“I’ve been stuck here – it’s like being in jail,” said Dixie Baker .

She isn’t afraid to speak her mind when she can.

A bad fall led her to stay home for three years.

“I just grounded myself because my eyes weren’t working very well and I decided I wasn’t going to go out and kill somebody, particularly me,” she said.

José Cruz, a nearby neighbor running for office in her district, had been mailing out his cell phone number and advice on voting absentee.

“So I got a lot of phone calls from people asking me questions about how to vote or clarifying the requirements on the absentee ballots and Miss Baker was one of those phone calls,” Cruz said.

The trouble is – in the process she made a mistake on her application, and got the wrong ballot – these issues are more common than you may think.

“Especially because most people in my district don’t have access to printers or the internet or computers so it makes it really tough,” said Cruz.

Baker says she’s lost some faith in the system over the years, and wanted to make sure her vote was counted.

“So I called him and we decided we’d just go vote,” said Baker.

They hopped in the car, cast their ballots, got some ice cream and waited for the results.

Results she says are helping restore her faith that her voice matters.

“I voted and he won!” said Baker.

She says times are tough, but it’s important to stay strong.

“Life’s good and we’re going to make it through this,” she said.

Baker says she hopes to vote in person again in November, depending on the state of the coronavirus pandemic.

