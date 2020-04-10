OKC woman making masks for neighbors, friends

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One Oklahoma City woman is making masks for her neighborhood, family, and friends.

“I have been sewing, sewing, and more sewing,” said Annette Lunnon.

It’s basically all she’s done the past few weeks.

Lunnon has lived in her Oklahoma City neighborhood for years.

She’s quite the avid quilter.

“I mainly make baby quilts and donate them to the OU Children’s hospital, so this was a bit different,” she said.

Lunnon is sewing masks one by one.

Her first order was for three, and now she’s up to 205.

“I had to limit myself because I was sewing until, well, 10:30 or 11 which is all hours to me,” she laughed.

She’s enjoying the challenge of a new project, keeping her mind off of what’s going on in the world.

“Very apprehensive. I have an immune deficiency so I haven’t been out of the house very much, but I just trust that God’s going to take care of me,” she said.

One person she’s helped sticks in her mind, and helps motivate her to keep sewing.

“She said, ‘I really appreciate this. I am a liver transplant and I really need this,'” Lunnon told KFOR.

Once she finishes a masks, she puts them in a paper bag and leaves them on her front porch, trying to stay as safe as possible.

“I do think about it, that I am at high risk, but you do what you can do and if I make people feel better by making these masks then it’s all good” she said.

She’s done taking orders, for now, finishing out at 235.

She’s just glad she brought some peace to those around her.

“As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end and I’ve reach my end!” she said.

She says she’ll now go back to her quilt making for the children’s hospital.

