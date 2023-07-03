OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Oklahomans head out on summer vacations, others are being forced to cancel their plans and it’s because of a nationwide passport backlog.

One Oklahoma City woman missed her trip to Israel because she did not receive her passport in time.

Teresa Engelman had plans to leave for Israel in June. She started the passport process back in October of 2022, but didn’t get her passport until the day after she was supposed to leave.

“I was kind of disappointed… I missed it by one day,” said Teresa Engelman, had passport issues.

Engelman says she paid extra fees through Rush My Passport, hoping she would get it before her June 10th flight to Israel for a church group trip.

“I’m going to get re baptized in the Jordan,” said Engelman.

Unfortunately, the passport arrived June 11th, a day after her scheduled flight.

Everyone in her group made it, but her.

“I was just like, okay, I just got to give this to God. I mean, this whole trip is a gift from him. So, you know, I just have to trust him,” said Engelman.

Engelman is now forced to plan the trip for this upcoming November with a different group.

“I really did, like, make some build some bridges with the people in that group… New places, new people… but, you know, God’s in control,” said Engelman.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford has been outspoken about the passport backlog.

Just last week announced plans to file federal legislation to address it.

In a press release Lankford said, “My office regularly hears from families who are forced to miss out on visiting loved ones or cancel vacations they saved for years to take due to the massive backlog.”

Engelman said Lankford helped her.

“He wanted a copy of my itinerary and whatever I had, and I did that, and it was approved right away,” said Engelman.

Andres Rodriguez, Lead Community Relations Officer for Passport Services at the Department of State told KFOR, 2023 is set to break records with the most passports ever issued.

“We are most likely going to issue more than 22 million passports in 2023… Demand is extremely high and there could be long wait times on at our call center,” said Andres Rodriguez, Lead Community Relations Officer for Passport Services at the Department of State.

Rodriguez recommends applying for a passport well ahead of planned trips.

“In some cases, we recommend that you actually take care of or figure out your passport situation before you purchase international airline tickets to avoid missed trips and last minute stress,” said Rodriguez.

Engelman said, fortunately Rush My Passport refunded her and she was able to change her flight at no extra cost.

The state department suggests you visit their website for information on how to apply, where to apply and research destinations that may have passport travel restrictions.