OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One woman has been without A/C in her apartment for 3 days. Even with multiple fans running, her apartment is constantly above 80 degrees.

She has reached out to her landlord every day but nothing has been done to fix it.

She says she is frustrated because her landlord lives right across the street from her, but she still hasn’t received any help.

“You know, I just don’t understand,” Kia Parker said. “Like he’s not even working with me at all.”

Kia is at a loss, not knowing what more she can do to get her A/C fixed.

“My A/C has been out for about 3-4 days now,” Kia said.

Through multiple 100 degree days, Kia’s apartment has been steadily sitting between 80 and 82 degrees, having to buy multiple fans to keep cool.

“I haven’t been able to sleep, really,” Kia said. “I sleep probably about an hour and wake up, 30 minutes and wake up. I got so many water bottles that I’ve been drinking.”

She says her landlord offered her a window unit, but she doesn’t feel safe in the area she is in.

“For me to sleep comfortably with a unit sticking out my window at the bottom of the unit, we downstairs, I don’t feel safe with my window open,” Kia said. “I might wake up and somebody be in here. I might not wake up because somebody, they took my life crawling in my window.”

She says that is the last bit of help he has offered her, and he lives right across the street from her.

“It’s been too many days and then he act like he don’t care,” Kia said. “He stay right across the street.”

We went and knocked on his door, but no one answered. Kia says she just wants to feel comfortable inside her home again.

“It’s not acceptable,” Kia said. “It’s not right. I bet you if you go to his house, his stuff, not like that. So you know, why are you putting other people in a situation like to where you don’t care.”