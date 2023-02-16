OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of its fishing cat family’s patriarch.

Officials with the zoo say 14-year-old male fishing cat, Chet was humanely euthanized on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital.

“At 14, Chet was considered a geriatric animal and he was under veterinary care for age-related health issues,” said the zoo in a Facebook post. “According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for male fishing cats is 10.9 years, which Chet lived beyond thanks to the advanced care and excellent wellbeing he received from veterinary and animal care experts throughout this life.”

When breeding pair Chet and Anna came to the OKC Zoo in 2020, it united three generations of fishing cats: Chet and Anna, their offspring Boon, 8, and Boon’s offspring Puddles, 4.