OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden announced new general admission prices on Wednesday.

According to the OKC Zoo, Oklahoma City council members approved price adjustments to the Zoo’s general admission prices.

The Zoo says general adult admission will increase from $12 to $16, and admission for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65+ will increase $9 to $13. Children ages 2 and under are free to enter the Zoo.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →

The price increase is planned to begin on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Officials say ZOOfriends’ memberships are also going up in price Feb. 9. The OKC Zoo is encouraging those who are interested in buying a membership to buy them soon to pay at the current price.

For more information, visit the OKC Zoo’s website.