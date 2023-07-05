OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sumatran tiger twins, Bob and Luna, recently celebrated their first birthday.

According to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, Bob and Luna turned one-year-old on Sunday, July 2, and the Zoo shared an adorable video on Facebook to celebrate.

OKC Zoo Tiger Cubs Luna and Bob Credit: Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden Sumatran tiger cubs Luna (left) and Bob. Image from the Oklahoma City Zoo. Credit: Jennifer D.

“Overall, Bob and Luna are doing great and are learning quickly how to be good tigers. These two definitely keep their mom, Lola, on her toes with how rambunctious they are! Bob and Luna love to play as much as possible, always rolling and pawing at each other. They’ve become experts at their stalking skills too! If they’re not playing then they can often be spotted napping in the shade of the bamboo. The twins weigh over 100 pounds and are meeting all of their important milestones. Bob and Luna love enrichment and outside of food enrichment, they go wild for the Zoo-grade KONG toys!” said the Zoo’s expert carnivore caretakers.

The Zoo says this past year has been full of first for the twins as the carnivore care team has been training them to take good care of themselves, although, Bob and Luna still stay close to their mom, Lola.

According to the Zoo’s carnivore experts, they have been working with the twins on certain behaviors like voluntary blood collections and injections as well as ultrasound training for Luna as she gets older. But, the most exciting progress for the cubs is that the expert veterinary care and caretaker teams were able to complete voluntary blood collection training and get the first blood samples from the cubs before their first birthday.

“We are all excited to continue watching Bob and Luna grow and pounce full speed ahead!” said the Zoo.

OKC Zoo is also celebrating International Tiger Day and everyone is invited! On Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Zoo will have special caretaker chats, enrichment sessions, family-friendly activities and photo opportunities.

The Zoo says Daniel Tiger is even making an appearance at the celebration and guests can get photos with him from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will also be special Facebook Live caretaker chats at 9:45 a.m. and 12 p.m. for those who can’t make it in person.

For more information, visit the OKC Zoo’s Facebook page.