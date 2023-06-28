OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is hosting a grizzly bear birthday party.

According to the OKC Zoo, two grizzly bears, brothers Will and Wiley, are turning 20-years-old and the Zoo is throwing a birthday party on July 15 to celebrate with the community.

Will and Wiley. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

“These two brothers came to the OKC Zoo after being orphaned in Alaska and we have loved every moment these two have filled in our memories.” the Zoo said on Facebook.

There will also be a card for attendees to sign and special presents for the brothers to open.

“Sign a special birthday card for the birthday boys and watch as they get some BEAR-y special enrichment for a BEAR-y special day.”