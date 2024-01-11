OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Zoo officials say, due to the predicted winter storms and below-freezing temperatures, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will be closed to the public on Sunday, January 14 and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 15, 2024.

The OKC Zoo is in its winter hours and closed to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Wednesday, February 7. The Zoo is open to guests Thursdays through Mondays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily with the last entry no later than 4 p.m., according to Zoo officials.

The Zoo will share any additional updates regarding its hours of operations due to weather on its social channels and okczoo.org.