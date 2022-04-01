OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says its first four successful hatchlings of the critically endangered Guatemalan beaded lizard can now be viewed by the public at the Herpetarium.

The quartet hatched in February 2022, making the OKC Zoo one of only two Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA)-accredited zoos currently caring for and successfully breeding the Guatemalan beaded lizard.

Heloderma charlesbogerti, also known as the Guatemalan or Motagua Valley beaded lizard, is the one of the most endangered species of lizard in the world.

It is believed that fewer than 200 still exist in the wild.

The Zoo partners with the Foundation for the Conservation of Endangered Species of Guatemala (FUNDESGUA) in habitat restoration efforts for the critically endangered reptiles.

The Oklahoma City Zoo says you can help in their conservation efforts by rounding up your ticket purchase and other purchases onsite to the nearest dollar.