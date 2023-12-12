OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/Storyful) – Look out! Asian elephants at the the Oklahoma City Zoo gleefully destroyed the holiday decor Zoo staff placed in their enclosure – but that was its purpose.

The enrichment decor was designed to resemble scenes from the Christmas movie Elf.

The Zoo released the video at the top of this story, showing the elephants wandering through the holiday enrichment scenes, allowing them to explore and demolish whatever they wished.

One elephant is seen kicking down a cardboard model of the Lincoln Tunnel.

“Watch as our elephant herd made their enrichment journey through the candy cane forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops, and then made their way through the Lincoln Tunnel,” Zoo staff posted on Facebook. “Our elephants would agree that there’s room on the nice list for everyone!”

Spider monkeys are also seen toward the end of the video, letting loose on a holiday-themed village in their enclosure.