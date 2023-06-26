Kiazi and Kito, outside habitat Great EscApe, May 31, 2023. Credit: Jennifer D. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says it has extended its discounted tickets program for SNAP/EBT/WIC members through September 30.

Families that present a valid SNAP/EBT/WIC card or valid tribal WIC card and a valid photo ID will receive $3 general daytime admission for themselves and $3 for up to three additional guests.

The program was set to end June 30, but it has now been extended through September 30, 2023.

“Through this promotion, we are excited to connect more Oklahomans with the world’s wildlife and wild places,” said OKC Zoo.

In February, the OKC Zoo announced a price increase for general admission, making it $16 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 and seniors 65+.

ZOOfriends membership costs also went up in February.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the OKC Zoo’s website.