OKC Zoo giving free admission to healthcare workers

OKC Zoo Red Panda, Khyana

OKC Zoo Red Panda, Khyana

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma hospitals continue to treat staggering numbers of COVID-19 patients, healthcare workers and emergency responders are being treated to free admission at one popular attraction.

From Feb. 3 through March 31, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is giving all healthcare workers and emergency responders free general admission.

The zoo is also providing 50% off of general admission for up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals.

Healthcare workers and emergency responders must present a valid work ID or badge at the zoo’s ticket window to receive the complimentary admission.

Healthcare workers will also enjoy 10% off concessions, 10% off merchandise, and $10 off any ZOOfriends membership.

