OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An event that is specifically designed for adults will allow Oklahomans to celebrate Halloween at the Oklahoma City Zoo in style.

Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up will take place on Friday, Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Revelers will be able to explore the zoo after hours as it is transformed into a haunted summer camp. Guests can participate in camp-themed activities that delight in the fun and fright.

Organizers say there will be a Graveyard Smash Karaoke Stage, competition lawn games, Zombie Tag Challenge, unlimited carousel rides, and two sea lion presentations.

There will also be 11 bars located throughout the park.

Guests can purchase event drink tickets for quicker access to the bars. Local food trucks Baked Bear, CaliHoma Hot Dogs, Nick’s Tamales, Wicked Hangry, and Yum Pig will be part of the campsite scene.

“We are always excited to see our All Grown Up fans embrace each year’s unique event theme and coordinating activities,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s event manager. “This year, we went in a new direction creating a theme and setting that promises all the chills, thrills and treats our guests have come to expect while giving a nostalgic nod to popular urban myths and Halloween lore.”

Organizers say the zoo’s Cat Forest area will have a haunted experience for guests, while the Zoo’s BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise exhibit will feature things that will not be as perfect as they seem.

General admission is $40 per person.

Drink ticket packs will be available for $18 for a sheet of 6 tickets or $36 for a sheet of 12 tickets. Each drink ticket has a $3 value and can be used to purchase any beverage sold at bar locations.

Attendance is limited.

