OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blink and you’ll miss them! These tiny, but mighty snakes recently made their debut at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Eyelash vipers, Bothriechis schlegelii, are venomous and their ‘eyelash’ scales are thought to aid in camouflage.

The reptiles eat small mammals, birds, lizards, tree frogs, and even bats!

Eyelash vipers are listed as ‘Least Concern’ and have a stable population, but as they live in the forests of Central and South America, their habitats are in danger from deforestation.

The Oklahoma City Zoo says you can help in their conservation efforts by rounding up your ticket purchase and other purchases onsite to the nearest dollar.