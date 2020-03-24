OKC Zoo launches red panda cam online during coronavirus closure

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden officials say that while the zoo is closed due to the unprecedented COVID-19 public health emergency, it remains committed to connecting people to its animals and expert caretakers, and creating moments of wild wonder for all to enjoy during these uncertain times.

You and your family can now enjoy an exclusive real-time look at the Oklahoma City Zoo’s red panda family with the Zoo’s new red panda cam online at www.okczoo.org/redpandacam.

The zoo’s red panda cam will stream live daily through Friday, May 1, with optimal viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

“Experience a virtual visit to the OKC Zoo’s red panda habitat at Sanctuary Asia from the ease of your smartphone, computer or tablet to watch Thomas, 6, and Leela, 5, plus their offspring Khyana and Ravi, 9-months, play, eat and engage with their caretakers. Youngsters, Khyana and Ravi, are always on the move climbing and exploring their habitat, providing hours of viewing enjoyment.”

You can also stay connected each day with “OKC Zoo @ Two.” This new digital series provides an online safari of the Zoo through caretaker chats, veterinary exams, behind-the-scenes animal encounters and more! Segments are posted on the OKC Zoo’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) and at okczoo.org/okc-zoo-at-two daily at 2 p.m.

Red panda fans will get even more cute content during a special red panda caretaker chat featuring more information about this unique species and their new habitat at the OKC Zoo on this Thursday’s OKC Zoo @ Two.

Fans wishing to support the OKC Zoo can pre-purchase general admission tickets and Zoo-It-All tickets online at okczoo.org/tickets at a 20% discount. These tickets will be valid to use any day before March 31. 2021. The public can also support the OKC Zoo by making a donation at okczoo.org/donate towards the zoo’s general operating fund or by becoming a ZOOfriends members at zoofriends.org/membership. All active ZOOfriends memberships will be extended for the length of time the Oklahoma City Zoo is closed to the public, including those purchased or renewed during the closure.