OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of its red panda family’s newest member.

According to the zoo, the 5-month-old male red panda cub, Kiran, died Dec. 25 after receiving treatment at the Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital for inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract.

“Working in animal care can have its tough moments, and Monday was a heartbreaking example of that,” said OKC Zoo’s Veterinary Resident, Dr. Daniela Yuschenkoff. “The loss of a young animal is always tragic and serves as an important reminder for all of us to cherish and appreciate the animals under our care every day.”

OKC Zoo’s Curator of Carnivores, Tyler Boyd, said Kiran had been under observation over the last week, but when he presented advanced lethargy and abnormal behavior Sunday morning, he was quickly immobilized for treatment by the veterinary staff.

“No loss is easy, but it’s more challenging when it’s a young animal and it’s unexpected,” Boyd said. “For now, we’re focused on continuing to care for Khyana during this time and making sure she’s doing well and getting the care and attention she needs.”

Born July 20, 2023, at Sanctuary Asia, Kiran was the first offspring of mother Khyana, 4, and father, Benjamin, 8.

For more information on the zoo’s red pandas and Sanctuary Asia, visit okczoo.org.