OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has been nominated for USA Today 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards in two categories – and they need your help to win!

The OKC Zoo and its Oklahoma Trails are up for the nation’s Best Zoo and Best Zoo Exhibit.

OKC Zoo’s Oklahoma Trails

“It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this year’s 10Best awards,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo’s executive director/CEO. “Achieving accolades of this caliber would not be possible without the continuous support of all those who visit and care about the OKC Zoo and, of course, vote for us to achieve this top ranking.”

Zoo fans can vote once a day in each category for the run of the contest.

10Best voting ends Monday, March 6, and the winners will be announced Friday, March 17.

Vote for the Best Zoo here.

Vote for the Best Zoo Exhibit here.