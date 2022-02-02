OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If your school is thinking about changing its mascot, it could earn free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

According to the Chinese zodiac, Feb. 1, 2022 marks the start of the Year of the Tiger.

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger and raise awareness for wildlife conservation, the Oklahoma City Zoo is hosting a ‘School Mascot Challenge’ for all schools across the state.

For any Oklahoma school that officially and permanently changes its current school mascot to any real animal or insect, the zoo will award every student, teacher, and school employee with two general admission tickets.

The offer will be honored through May 1, 2023.

“As playful as this mascot challenge may seem, our intention is serious,” said Dr. Rebecca Snyder, OKC Zoo’s director of conservation and science. “Even if no school accepts a new wildlife mascot, we hope that this challenge inspires students and the public to think about the state of wildlife here in Oklahoma and around the world.”

To receive free admission tickets, schools must submit proof of the mascot change as reflected on their website, athletic uniforms, yearbook, or other school property.

Submissions and questions can be sent to guestrelations@okczoo.org.

Zoo officials say of 475 Oklahoma high schools, 284 schools have an animal for a mascot. Of those 284 animal mascots, 96 are classified as a threatened, vulnerable, endangered, or critically endangered species.