OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden says SNAP/EBT/WIC members can receive discounted tickets through June 30.

Families that present a valid SNAP/EBT card or valid Foster’s card and a valid photo ID will receive $3 general daytime admission for themselves and $3 for up to three additional guests.

“Through this promotion, we are excited to connect more Oklahomans with the world’s wildlife and wild places,” said OKC Zoo.

In February, the OKC Zoo announced a price increase for general admission, making it $16 for adults and $13 for children 3-11 and seniors 65+.

ZOOfriends membership costs also went up in February.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the OKC Zoo’s website.