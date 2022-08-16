OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although it still feels like summer, the Oklahoma City Zoo is preparing for Halloween.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hosting the 39th annual Haunt the Zoo event over eight days in October.

“We are thrilled to host Oklahoma’s select Halloween celebration sharing new activities and event elements with families and friends that attend,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s events manager. “OKC Zoo prides itself on creating a safe and memorable experience, immersing participants in the sights, sounds and fun of the fall season.”

Haunt the Zoo will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 8 through Oct. 30.

Organizers say trick-or-treating will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The trick-or-treat trail will close at 4 p.m.

Officials say there will be 13 candy stations located along the trail where volunteers will distribute candy and tasty snacks through ‘treat tubes’ from a safe distance.

While trick-or-treating, visitors can explore the zoo’s new BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, a must-see exhibit that connects guests with wildlife through life-sized animal displays constructed with more than 2 million toy bricks.

Combo ticket options offering zoo admission, Haunt the Zoo treat bags and single-day entry to BRICKLIVE will be available online at $24/adult (12-64) and $21/child (3-11) and $21/senior (65+). Trick-or-treat bags for children 2 and under are $7 per bag.