OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This spring, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will begin providing American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for guests who are deaf and hard of hearing.

ASL interpreters will be available the second Saturday of every month and present at the Zoo’s sea lion and elephant presentations.

Additionally, an ASL interpreter will be available for all Wild Encounter experiences on the second Saturday of every month.

This program begins Saturday, March 12, 2022, in time for the spring break holiday.

“Some of the Zoo’s most engaging and memorable experiences are those led by our expert caretakers who speak about the animals in their care,” said the Zoo. “By providing ASL interpreters for these opportunities, the Zoo is helping guests who are deaf and hard of hearing to better engage in these unique opportunities.”

According to The National Center for Health Statistics an estimated 28 million Americans (about 10% of the population) have some degree of hearing loss. About 2 million of these 28 million people are classified as deaf, meaning they cannot hear every day sounds or speech even with a hearing aid. Only about 10% of these 2 million people were born deaf. The other 90% became deaf later in life. ASL is also the natural language of around 500,000 deaf people in the U.S. and Canada.

Learn more and get tickets on the OKC Zoo website.