OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is recognizing healthcare workers and emergency responders throughout February and March.

According to the OKC Zoo, to show appreciation during Healthcare Workers and Emergency Responders Appreciation Months, the Zoo is offering free general admission for health professionals and discounted tickets for up to four guests.

“We are grateful to these dedicated professionals who are committed to keeping us healthy and safe and, to show our appreciation, the Zoo is honoring these everyday heroes with free general admission now through March 31, 2023,” said the Zoo.

A 50% discount will be available for up to four immediate family members of qualifying individuals on the date of their visit. The Zoo says healthcare workers and emergency responders must have a valid work ID or badge in order retrieve the free admission and guest discounts.

The OKC Zoo added that healthcare workers and emergency responders can also receive additional discounts like 10% off concessions and 10% off all non-sale merchandise at the Safari Gift Shop.

For more information regarding Healthcare Workers and Emergency Responders Appreciation Months or the Zoo’s current hours of operation, visit okczoo.org.