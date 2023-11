OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma are teaming up this week to end hunger in the Sooner State.

Guests that bring a can or box of non-expired/non-perishable food to the Zoo now through Friday, November 10, will receive half off regular admission!

Limit one discount per person for same day admission. Donations will be taken at the Zoo’s ticket windows.

Plan your visit on the OKC Zoo website.