OKC Zoo reopens for appointment-only safaris, implements safety, social distancing measures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden became one of the first AZA accredited zoos in the U.S. to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is doing so in phases to help guests and staff practice social distancing.

Excitement is in the air again at the OKC Zoo for both people and animals alike.

“You can definitely tell that the animals sensed, ‘Wow, there’s some people back in the zoo, we’re excited to see them,” said Candice Rennels with the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Monday through Wednesday, by appointment only this week, Zoo Friends members are able to take a modified path through the zoo.

Starting Thursday, the zoo will be open to the public, once again, by reservation only to limit the number of guests.

“The outdoor safari walk is a one-way two-mile trail through the majority of the zoo,” Rennels said.

Along that trail are many of the guests favorite animals.

However, you will notice some things are different.

“The playgrounds are closed, our bronze statues have been locked to keep people from engaging with those statues, we have hand sanitizer stations set up along the trail,” said Rennels.

All employees are wearing masks and gloves and they encourage guests to wear masks as well as they visit the home of the animals they know and love.

“Very curious to see people back in the park, to see guests walking and hearing them and smelling them,” Rennels said.

ZOO GUIDELINES

Guests will not have access to high-touch attractions/areas of the Zoo. All Zoo rides, animal feedings, playgrounds, water fountains and misters will be closed.

Multiple bathroom locations will be open along the Outdoor Safari Walk path.

All indoor animal areas such as the Herpetarium, Great EscApe building, Noble Aquatic Center and Joan Kirkpatrick Animal Hospital will be closed.

Concessions will be available at Best of Oklahoma (formerly Big Rivers Café) and the new Big Rock BBQ Café in the Devon picnic grounds.

As always, guests can also bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages into the Zoo.

The Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant and Lotus Pavilion will be closed.

Strollers, wheelchairs and ECVs are welcome on the Outdoor Safari Walk pathway.

WHAT THE ZOO IS DOING TO KEEP YOU SAFE

Guests must stay on the marked Outdoor Safari Walk pathway and maintain safe social distancing.

All Zoo staff members will be required to wear face masks and gloves, while working. Zoo staff will also have their temperature checked each morning before beginning work.

Zoo guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks on the Outdoor Safari Walk.

Hand sanitizer stations will be positioned at the Zoo’s entry, exit, all restrooms and concessions.

Zoo staff will be continuously cleaning all high-touch surfaces like windows, vending machines, tables, chairs and more.

You can make reservations online or by phone.

If you are not feeling well, you’re asked to stay home. The zoo can help you reschedule or get a refund.