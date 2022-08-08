OKC Zoo elephants feeding on browse materials (tree trimmings and vegetation) provided by OG&E.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans can enjoy a fun night out while also helping elephants across the globe.

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is partnering with Chicken N Pickle for the “Evening for Elephants” fundraising event.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, organizers say guests can take part in good food, drinks, games, and fun to support elephant conservation.

Chicken N Pickle will donate 10% of all food and beverage sales to the zoo to support elephant endotheliotrophic herpesvirus research and treatment.

If you have to miss the event, you can still support elephants while enjoying a sweet treat.

For the entire month of August, for every frosted elephant cookie purchased from Eileen’s, $.50 per cookie will be donated to the OKC Zoo in support of EEHV monitoring and treatment.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Asian elephants are an endangered species with many threats to their survival.

Asian elephants have lost over 90% of their historical habitat due to human expansion and farming. Asian elephants are also at risk of succumbing to EEHV, a fast-moving elephant herpes virus.

All elephants carry the virus, and calves are most susceptible to the virus if they experience a primary infection before they have antibodies to fight the virus.

Malee, the first Asian elephant born at the Oklahoma City Zoo, died in 2015 at the age of four due to infection of EEHV1A.

In the last decade, the zoo has contributed more than $400,000 to elephant-related conservation.