OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Zoo’s Sumatran tiger twins are healthy and have received their names.

The OKC Zoo would like to introduce you to Luna and Bob.



Luna and Bob. Images from the Oklahoma City Zoo.

Bob is weighing in at 11.6 pounds and Luna weighs 10 pounds. They have both received their health exams and first round of vaccinations. Both tigers are healthy.

Luna’s name means “moon” and Bob was named to honor local animal advocate, Bob Meinders.

Luna and Bob receiving health exam. Video from The Oklahoma City Zoo.