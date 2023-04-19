OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo’s annual Sip and Stroll events are returning for guests 21+.

The Zoo’s fourth annual Sip and Stroll event series is planned for Thursdays, May 11, May 18, June 8 and June 18 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

Sip and Stroll. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

According to the OKC Zoo, Sip and Stroll is an adult only event series with a variety of cocktails and activities.

“Sip and Stroll guests are invited to travel the world without the jet lag to discover specially created libations, delicious food trucks, dance lessons and more while learning about the Zoo’s global conservation efforts.” said the OKC Zoo.

Sip and Stroll. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

Sip and Stroll. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

Sip and Stroll. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

Sip and Stroll. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

Sip and Stroll. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

Sip and Stroll. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

Sip and Stroll Drink Passports. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

Sip and Stroll’s themed watering holes connect guests to the Zoo’s conservation efforts as well as wild places around the world, according to the Zoo.

“Sip and Stroll continues to grow in popularity and is becoming an event favorite among our adult patrons,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s events manager. “With this series, we’re excited to give guests a unique way to reconnect with friends and explore the Zoo while learning about our mission, wildlife and our conservation efforts.”

According to the Zoo, event admission to Sip and Stroll is $22 per person for non-members or $17 per ZOOfriends member and online reservations are required. $2 of every ticket purchased will be donated to the Zoo’s conservation partners across the globe.

Drink passports are also available for purchase for an additional $25 per person. The drink passport allows guests to enjoy a 3 oz. sample of specialty cocktails from the five bars located around the Zoo.

For more information, visit okczoo.org.