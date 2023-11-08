OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is hosting a sensory-friendly night for those sensitive to lights and sounds.

OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS Sensory-Friendly Night flyer. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

According to OKC Zoo, holiday events bring bright lights and big crowds, which can be overwhelming. For the second year, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS is including a night offering a more comforting experience.

“Little changes can make a huge difference for guests dealing with sensory issues,” said Jenna Dodson, OKC Zoo’s events manager. “OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS is one of the Zoo’s most magical experiences and we want to share it with as many people as possible. Sensory-Friendly Night is just one of the ways our teams are working to make the Zoo inclusive for everyone.”

OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

Officials say guests can enjoy a less-stimulating experience with a smaller crowd, limited flashing flights, quieter music and a designated quiet area inside the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant.

The Sensory-Friendly night is planned for Wednesday, November 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. with the last entry at 9 p.m. Reservations are required for the event and capacity is limited. Visit okczoo.org/safari-lights for more.

OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS begins Saturday, Nov. 11 and continues nightly through New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 2024. There are drive-thru and walk-thru options from 5:30 – 11 p.m. with last entry at 10 p.m.

To learn more, visit okczoo.org.