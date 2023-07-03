OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures rise, the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden has a special day planned for its wildlife.

According to the OKC Zoo, it’s hosting a special animal enrichment day on Friday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide summer inspired treats and toys to the animals.

The community is invited to watch animals enjoy frozen ice creations, mud, sprinklers and more. The Zoo says the summer inspired enrichment helps encourage animals to use their surrounding to stay cool.

Officials say enrichment is a part of the OKC Zoo’s daily routine to improve the quality of habitats as well as encourage animals to perform species specific behaviors like foraging and exploration.

Guests may experience caretakers offering animal-approved toys, feeders, ice treats or scents to tap into the animals’ natural abilities, making sure they have a variety of enrichment throughout the day.

The summer animal enrichment event includes:

10 a.m.: Goats (Children’s Zoo, Barnyard area)

10:30 a.m.: Galapagos Tortoises (Children’s Zoo)

11 a.m.: Chimpanzees (Great EscApe) *Guests might have an opportunity to see our chimpanzee infant, Kiazi, partaking in the enrichment fun!

11:30 a.m.: Cassowaries (Sanctuary Asia)

NOON / BREAK

1 p.m.: Ostrich (Predator Pass, near the Okapi)

1:30 p.m.: Big Rivers Aquarium (Oklahoma Trails, Big Rivers building)

2 p.m.: Asian Elephants (Sanctuary Asia, elephant habitat)

The Zoo says guests will also have the chance to talk with expert team members to learn more about the enrichment program.

The event is free with Zoo admission. For more information, visit the OKC Zoo’s Facebook page or okczoo.org.