OKC Zoo to offer free admission for two weeks in August

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo will be offering free admission during the first two weeks of August in the afternoons.

On August 3-7 and August 10-14, from 12:30 to 4 p.m., guests making an online reservation will receive free general admission.

Attendance will be limited each afternoon to ensure appropriate social distancing among guests while in the park.

The offer applies to all guests: adults, seniors and children. Children two and under are always free.

All guests and ZOOfriends members wanting to visit must make an advance online reservation at www.okczoo.org/tickets.

