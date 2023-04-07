OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is working alongside the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) to provide free drinking water during zoo visits.

The Zoo is partnering with Shape Your Future, a program of TSET, to develop drinking stations throughout the park as well as giveaway thousands of free reusable water bottles.

OKC Zoo partners with Shape Your Future to provide free drinking water. Image courtesy OKC Zoo.

According to the OKC Zoo, each “hydration station” will be unique to certain areas of the Zoo and will display colorful kid-friendly designs to encourage healthy habits.

“No matter your age, the benefits of staying hydrated with water reduce your risk of chronic conditions, such as heart and lung disease,” said Julie Bisbee, executive director of TSET. “Few people realize how much sugar they consume, but drinking one 20-ounce sugar-sweetened beverages daily can add up to 50 pounds of sugar in a year.”

The Zoo says free Shape Your Life water bottles will be distributed at select dates and events held at the Zoo. The first event is planned for Saturday, April 22 to celebrate Earth Day. Zoo guests will get a free water bottle while supplies last.

“The Oklahoma heat can be brutal, giving us more reasons to swap sugary drinks with cool and refreshing water,” said Thomas Larson, director of public information and outreach for TSET. “A visit to the Zoo can be an enjoyable experience for the whole family, all while being active.”

The partnership also includes new smokefree and vapefree signage throughout the Zoo. The Zoo says the signs will serve as a reminder that the OKC Zoo supports tobacco-free policies and clean air for all.

For more information on Shape Your Future, visit shapeyourfutureok.com.

For more information regarding the Oklahoma City Zoo, visit okczoo.org.