OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Visitors to the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden will now be able to experience the world of gorillas in a new way.

The zoo is opening an all-new Gorilla Trek Virtual Reality Experience.

Visitors will be able to use virtual reality to trek through the lush forests of Rwanda to get a close-up look at mountain gorillas.

“We are excited to partner with Immotion to bring this unique opportunity to the Zoo,” said OKC Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer, Trevor Leonard. “Through advanced technology and conservation education, this experience offers guests an exciting and memorable way to learn more about mountain gorillas, and the importance of protecting these critically endangered animals and their habitat.”

The new experience is in the zoo’s Great EscApe Building and is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During Spring Break, it will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also help gorillas by donating unwanted cell phones and other electronic devices to the Oklahoma City Zoo in support of the Eco-Cell Recycling Program.