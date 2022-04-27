OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the Oklahoma City Zoo continues to mourn the loss of one river otter, officials say they are welcoming a new addition to the family.

Hazel, a female North American river otter, recently arrived at the Oklahoma City Zoo from Potter Park Zoo in Michigan.

“It’s always exciting to connect guests to a new member of our animal family,” said Tyler Boyd, the Oklahoma City Zoo’s curator of carnivores. “Hazel is settling in nicely and becoming familiar with her new habitat space. At this time, she is our only river otter but we are working with the AZA’s SSP program for river otters to find her a companion.”

River otters are just one of 13 different otter species found globally.

River otters are known for their long slender bodies with short legs and their excellent swimming abilities. Adult otters can vary greatly in size, growing to about 2.5 to 5 feet and weighing between 10 and 30 pounds.