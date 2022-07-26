OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden recently added two female elk to its Oklahoma Trails family.

Truffles and Aspen are the newest additions to the Oklahoma Trails habitat.

Truffles (L) and Aspen (R), Courtesy: OKC Zoo

Although the pair look quite similar to one another, OKC Zoo officials say there is a way to tell them apart: Truffles has a slightly darker coat and Aspen has a lighter coat!

Elk are the largest and loudest species within the deer family, and one of the largest land mammals with the widest range in North America.

They are also known as wapiti, which derives from the Shawnee and Cree word for the animal: waapiti, meaning ‘white rumps’.

Due to summer heat, the OKC Zoo has adjusted its hours to be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the last entry no later than 2 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31.